Google Maps brings an AI-powered ‘Ask Maps’ and immersive navigation features

Google Maps is getting smarter and more immersive with new AI-powered features. On March 12, the tech giant announced "Ask Maps," a Gemini-powered chat tool that can provide answers to real-world questions. The app also gets a revamped "Immersive Navigation" mode that will offer 3D views, improved road detail, and more.

According to Google’s blog post, the “Ask Maps” features bring a conversational experience to users that can resolve real-world user queries. Using these features, users will not have to search each location, as they can just voice command the AI in natural language.

Google provide a couple example such as “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?”

It is also stated that the “Ask Maps” feature can help users plan trips with directions, ETAs, and tips from real people.

Google has also redesigned Immersive Navigation, which it says is “the biggest update in over a decade.” Now Maps will show a vivid 3D view that reflects the buildings, overpasses, and terrain. In addition, it will also highlight critical road details such as lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs.

Google said, “This spatial understanding of your route is made possible with help from Gemini models, which analyse fresh, real-world imagery from Street View and aerial photos to give you an accurate view of things along your route, like landmarks and medians.”

It will also provide alternate routes with less traffic, toll information, road construction and crashes. Lastly, Maps' voice direction is more conversational and less robotic.

The Immersive Navigation is rolling out today in the U.S. with global availability expected in the coming months to iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Whereas the Ask Maps feature is rolling out in the U.S. and India on Android and iOS devices. The feature is also said to come to the desktop soon.