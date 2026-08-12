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Google Maps may be quietly eating your phone storage: Here’s how to free it

Google Maps may be quietly eating your phone storage: Here’s how to free it

Running out of phone storage? Google Maps could be using more space than you expect. Here are simple ways to check what is taking up room and clear unnecessary data.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Google Maps may be quietly eating your phone storage: Here’s how to free itGoogle Maps can quietly consume phone storage through offline maps, cache and Timeline data.

If your phone has suddenly started running low on storage, you may want to look beyond photos, videos and messaging apps. Google Maps could also be taking up more space than you realise, particularly if you regularly use offline maps or have accumulated years of location data.

The navigation app can build up storage through several features that work in the background. Downloaded offline maps, locally stored Timeline information and cached map data can all add to the space Google Maps occupies on your phone.

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For you, the good news is that much of this storage can be reviewed and cleared without uninstalling the app.

How to clear Google Maps data

Check your offline maps first

If you have downloaded maps for cities or regions you frequently visit, they could be using a significant amount of storage. To clear the data, open Google Maps, tap your profile picture > Offline Maps, and review the areas saved on your device. You can delete maps you no longer need.

It is worth checking this section first, especially if you have previously downloaded large areas for travelling without mobile data.

Your Google Maps Timeline could also take space

Google Maps’ Timeline stores information about places you have visited and routes you have taken. Google says Timeline data is saved on each signed-in device, while users can also enable an encrypted backup on Google's servers.

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Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-maps-expands-ask-maps-feature-with-agentic-ai-and-personal-intelligence-what-it-means-for-users-547823-2026-08-07

If you have years of location history, review your Timeline and decide whether older information needs to remain on the device. Back up your Timeline first if you want to preserve it before deleting data.

Clear Google Maps cache

Cached searches, directions, and map tiles can also accumulate over time. On Android, go to Settings > Apps > Maps > Storage > Clear cache. The exact menu may vary depending on your phone.

On iPhone, Google says you can open Google Maps > profile picture > Settings > About & terms > Clear application data. This removes cached information stored on the device.

So, before deleting your photos or paying for a higher-storage phone, check Google Maps. A few minutes spent reviewing offline maps, Timeline, and cached data could help reclaim some valuable space.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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