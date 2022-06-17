Google Meet adds picture-in-picture mode to Chrome

Google just made it easy for you to multitask even while a Google Meet call is on. The company has added picture-in-picture (PiP) support to Google Meet on Chrome and this is going to come especially handy at moments when you need to access documents or another site while you attend a Google Meet call.

As expected, though, the PiP version of Google Meet will not show you all the participants on call since it is obviously a smaller window. Instead, the pop-up window for Google Meet will show you four callers only, presumably the most recent speakers. This pop-up window will hover over all the other windows open on your desktop allowing you to carry on with work, pull up a document, check other sites, etc., while you attend the call.

You can switch to the PiP mode at any point in time through the call. Once the feature is available for you, you can activate it by right-clicking on call and selecting PiP from the context menu.

Additionally, Google is also adding a multipin feature to calls allowing users to keep more video feeds active at all times in a call. “This will provide greater flexibility in how you combine people and content, allowing you to adjust the view in a way that best serves your meeting,” Google explained.

Both the PiP and the multipin feature is gradually rolling out as it is on an extended rollout plan for Google and it could take more than two weeks for everyone to get it. The new features are coming to all users on Google Workspace, G Suite and for personal accounts as well.

