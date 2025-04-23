Google Messages begins rolling out Sensitive Content Warnings to blur explicit images

Google has started rolling out a new safety feature for its Messages app to give users greater control over potentially explicit content. The Sensitive Content Warnings system, first announced last year, automatically blurs images suspected of containing nudity, helping users, particularly minors, navigate digital communication more safely.

Using on-device AI powered by Android’s SafetyCore system, the feature analyses images locally on the user’s phone. This means no image data is sent to Google servers, preserving user privacy and maintaining the integrity of end-to-end encrypted messages.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How it works

When enabled, images flagged as potentially explicit are automatically blurred, with a visible warning prompt. Users are presented with clear choices:

Learn why nude images can be risky

Block the sender

Decide whether or not to view the image

Re-blur the image later using a "Remove preview" option

The system also steps in when users attempt to send or forward a flagged image. A confirmation prompt appears, encouraging users to pause and reconsider before sending: "Yes, send" or "No, don’t send." This gentle "speed bump" is meant to reduce impulsive decisions without outright blocking the action.

At present, this detection system is limited to images (not videos) and only functions within Google Messages when the sensitive content warnings setting is enabled. Other apps must integrate with SafetyCore individually to benefit from the same protection.

Advertisement

Tailored for Age Groups

To protect younger users, Google has differentiated between supervised and unsupervised teens:

Supervised users (children with parental controls) will have the feature turned on by default, and it cannot be switched off. Parents can manage the setting via the Family Link app.

Unsupervised teens aged 13-17 will also see the feature enabled by default, but they will have the option to disable it through their Google Account settings.

Adults must opt in to the feature manually, as it remains off by default for users aged 18 and above.

Limited Availability for now

Although Google officially announced the feature in October 2024, its rollout began in phases from February 2025. As of now, the setting has only appeared on a limited number of devices running the latest beta version of Google Messages. It is located in Messages > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings. Broader availability across Android 9 and above, including Android Go devices, is expected to follow in the coming months.

Advertisement

While Google admits that the feature "isn't perfect", it marks a significant step in the company's broader initiative to promote safer, more thoughtful digital interactions without compromising privacy.