Google might launch Pixel 6a at Google I/O, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch in Oct

Google has already shared a teaser invite for the Google I/O event that is going to take place over May 11 and May 12. Besides learning what to expect from Android 13, it is also possible that Google might unveil some new hardware. While Google does not always announce hardware at Google I/O, reports suggest that this year we might see some.

As per reports, this year’s Google I/O should see the company unveil the Pixel 6a, that’s at least what tipster Jon Prosser thinks. While sharing his speculations on Twitter, Prosser also added that the much-awaited Pixel Watch and the Pixel 7 series are going to be announced/launched at an event later in October this year.

Google I/O '22 👇



From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.



Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.



Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtR — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2022

Additionally, Prosser also said that the Pixel 6a might launch in most markets by July 28. Google launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro last year and India was one of the markets that they skipped. It is possible that Google might bring the Pixel 6a to the Indian market like it has done in the past with the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a. But given that we didn’t see the Pixel 5a, it remains to be seen what the company decides.

While leaks suggest that the Pixel Watch should launch later in the year, Google might give us a look at the wearable at I/O. However, for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we’ll have to wait till October.

So far, regarding the Pixel 7 series, we know that Google might stick to the same design language it has used for the Pixel 6 series, and only change the camera sensors slightly on the new devices. Google adapted a drastic new design for the Pixel 6 series, finally breaking away from the rather no-nonsense, vanilla design we’ve seen on all the older Pixels.

The Pixel 6a is expected to look like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro but it should be more compact with a 6.2-inch OLED screen. The smartphone is going to be powered by the same Tensor chip that powers the other Pixel 6 series devices. On the camera front, the Pixel 6a might have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12MP IMX355 ultrawide sensor on the rear.

