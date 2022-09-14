Google, NASA to bring the solar system in 3D to mobile screens

Google has been keen on Augmented Reality and stepping up investments in the area. Now, powered by its AR tech, it will bring 3D models of the planets, moons, and spacecraft to Google Search as well as on smartphone screens.



The tech giant has partnered with NASA for its latest space exploration project. Besides integration on Search, Google Arts & Culture has launched a new online exhibition in collaboration with NASA that focuses on modern science and astronomy.



“NASA and Google Arts & Culture have partnered to bring more than 60 3D models of planets, moons and NASA spacecraft to Google Search. When you use Google Search to learn about these topics, just click on the View in 3D button to understand the different elements of what you’re looking at even better,” Google announced on its official blog.



CEO Sundar Pichai also announced the new partnership in a tweet.



Excited to partner with @NASA to bring 3D models of planets, moons and spacecraft to Google Search (and in AR on mobile too!), along with a new @googlearts project exploring our solar system. https://t.co/rhYLEXlwkO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 13, 2022

These 3D annotations will also be available for cells, biological concepts (like skeletal systems), and other educational models on Google Search. “And, when you are on your mobile phone, you can even use AR to project these models into your space [room],” Google added.



Users can now sample, in 3D, the Apollo 11 landing site on the Moon, the base station of the Mars Pathfinder Rover, the James Webb Space Telescope, different sections of the Artemis SLS’ rocket, interiors of the International Space Station, and so on. “The experience is also a way of helping inspire future students who may be considering careers as our next generation of explorers,” Google stated.



Commenting on the partnership, Kris Brown, NASA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement, said, “The ability to see our solar system and join missions like the James Webb Space Telescope in 3D will give students a unique perspective of space and, hopefully, engage them in expanding their understanding of our home planet and our place in the universe. We hope these students will begin a journey of learning on STEM pathways toward building our next generation of explorers.”



Google, meanwhile, will continue to invest in AR. In an analyst call last year, Pichai said, “For a while, we have deeply focused on thinking through computing for the long term. We’ve talked about ambient computing, and it’s just a matter of time before, you know, beyond phones, you’ll see other successful form factors. And AR is an exciting part of that future.”



