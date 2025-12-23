Google News app rolls out ‘Audio Briefing’ feature: Know what it is and how it works

Google is rolling out a new “Audio Briefing” feature to the News app that will play news headlines as audio. It will provide mobile users with a hands-free experience who prefer listening to the news rather than reading. In addition, the feature could also come in handy while commuting, driving, or doing any chores. This feature was first announced in the pilot programme last week, but now it has started to roll out for Android users.

Google News Audio Briefing feature

Within the Google News app, you’ll see a new fourth tab dubbed “Listen” with an over-the-ear headphones icon and AI sparkle. When you click on the tab, the bottom sheet slides up from the bottom instead of opening a new page.

The bottom sheet will consist of an audio player interface that has a Material 3 Expressive-like UI. Here you’ll get play/pause and playback speed controls. Users will have skip and rewind options such as 15-second rewind, 30-second forward, and a “next subject” button to forward to a different news topic. However, Google also warns that “The Audio Briefing is generated by AI. AI can make mistakes.”

An audio brief on the Google News app is said to be 10 to 15 minutes long and consists of multiple news stories. It currently utilises a conversational format consisting of two AI hosts discussing the news. This makes the audio brief more interesting to listen to. Google News Audio Briefing feature is currently available on Android devices, and it is expected to roll out soon for iOS users as well.