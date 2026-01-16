Google now allows you to change your Gmail address: Here's how to do it

Google has begun a phased rollout of a long-requested feature that enables users to change their primary "@gmail.com" address without the need to create an entirely new account or migrate data.

The update, first spotted by tech news outlet 9to5Google, marks a significant shift in Google’s policy. Historically, once a user selected an "@gmail.com" username, it was permanent. The only way to obtain a new address was to start from scratch, often resulting in the loss of years of emails, app purchases, and cloud storage files.

What happens to your existing address?

According to the updated support documentation, the change is designed to be seamless. When a user updates their primary email handle, their original address is automatically converted into an "alias", meaning the user will receive email on both their updated and original email address. Essentially, any correspondence sent to the old address continues to arrive in the same inbox, preventing any missed communications during the transition.

Furthermore, Google has confirmed that the change will not affect any data associated with the account. Photos, Drive files, and existing messages will remain intact. For added convenience, users will be able to sign in to Google services (such as YouTube, Maps, and Play Store) using either their new handle or their original one.

Key restrictions and information

While the feature is a major improvement for those wishing to retire "unprofessional" or outdated usernames, it does come with specific caveats. To prevent abuse, Google has implemented the following restrictions:

Time Limits: Users are permitted to change their primary address only once every 12 months.

Lifetime Cap: An account is limited to a total of four addresses over its lifetime (the original plus three subsequent changes).

Syncing Period: Google warns that it may take 24 to 48 hours for all services to fully synchronise with the new primary identity.

How to change your email:

On Android

Step 1: On your Android device, visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. You may be asked to sign in.

Step 2: At the top, tap "Personal info"

Step 3: Tap Email and then Google Account email

Step 4: Under “Google Account email”, tap Change Google Account email.

On Computer

Step 1: On your computer visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. You may be asked to sign in.

Step 2: At the top left, click "Personal info"

Step 3: Click Email and then Google Account email

Step 4: Under “Google Account email”, click Change Google Account email.

On iPhone & iPad

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. You may be asked to sign in.

Step 2: At the top, tap "Personal info"

Step 3: Tap Email and then Google Account email

Step 4: Under “Google Account email”, tap Change Google Account email.

Note: If you don't have the "Change Google Account email" option, it might not be possible to change your Google Account email at the moment.