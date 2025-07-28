Google has launched Opal, a new AI tool that lets anyone build web apps by simply describing what they want to create, no coding knowledge needed. The app is available for free through Google Labs, but only to users in the United States for now.

Opal is part of a new wave of so-called “vibe coding” tools, where users rely on AI to handle most of the technical work. The tool is designed to be intuitive and accessible, offering a visual editor that makes app creation feel more like assembling blocks than writing lines of code.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What is Opal and how does it work?

Opal uses Google’s internal AI models to turn natural language prompts into fully functional mini web apps. You can start from scratch by describing what you want to build, or choose from a gallery of existing apps to remix.

Once generated, the app appears in a visual workflow editor. This shows each stage of the process, from input to output. It lets you tweak or expand the logic behind your app. Users can click on any step to view or edit the prompts, or manually add new steps using a toolbar.

When you're happy with the result, you can publish the app online and share a live link for others to try using their own Google accounts.

Advertisement

How to access Opal for free

Go to labs.google

Sign in with your Google account

Scroll through the available experiments and select Opal

Follow the on-screen instructions to begin building your app

No installation is required, and the entire experience runs in your browser.

Who is Opal for?

While Google already offers AI tools like AI Studio for developers, Opal is clearly aimed at a broader, less technical audience, like students, creators, designers, or anyone curious about building an app.

Google joins a growing list of companies, including Replit, Canva, and Figma, which are all building tools to help non-programmers turn ideas into apps quickly. These platforms are part of the rising vibe coding movement, which focuses more on creativity and intent than writing traditional code.

Advertisement

Why this matters

The appeal of AI-powered app builders is obvious: they dramatically lower the barrier to entry for digital creation. But there are also risks. Some developers have raised concerns about over-reliance on AI, citing bugs and unintended consequences, including one reported incident where an AI model in Replit accidentally deleted a database.

Still, with tools like Opal becoming more common, the way we build software is clearly changing. Whether you’re experimenting with a startup idea or just having fun, Opal offers a simple, free way to explore app development, all powered by AI.