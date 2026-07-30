Google Pay introduces AI-powered 'Ask Google Pay'; Track spending, understand SIPs and access more credit

Must read: Google launches Gemini Spark in India with Agentic capabilities across apps: All details

How will " Ask Google Pay" work?

The Ask Google Pay feature is an AI-powered financial assistant built into Google Pay. With the assistant, you can ask questions about finances in natural language and get tailored responses based on your Google Pay activity.

You can type or speak queries such as “How much did I spend on food last month?” and it will respond based on your spending history. It can also analyse spending patterns and provide categorised expenses while identifying spending trends and providing easy-to-understand summaries.

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You can also ask questions around financial concepts such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), mutual funds, tax regimes, compound interest, and CIBIL scores, and Gemini will provide explanations in a simplified version. It can also suggest ways to save money, flag recurring expenses, and highlight areas where spending has increased or decreased.

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In terms of privacy, Google says Ask Google Pay is protected by Google's privacy and security safeguards and says that personal data is not used to train Gemini models.

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Google Pay Flex SBI Card



The tech giant also announced the launch of the Google Pay Flex SBI Card, a fully digital credit card that runs on the RuPay network. The card can be linked to UPI, and you can also pay by scanning QR codes at merchants that accept RuPay credit cards.

You can manage everything in Google Pay, such as viewing credit limit, tracking spends, paying bills, converting purchases into EMIs, blocking or unblocking the card, resetting the PIN, among others, within the Google Pay app.