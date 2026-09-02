Google Pics: Google launches AI design tool to take on Canva and Adobe Express

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro colors: Apple may bring back black and may skip silver

Designed for everyday tasks such as creating posters, social media posts, visuals and illustrations, the tool puts Google in competition with platforms such as Canva and Adobe Express.

Google Pics targets everyday design tasks

The company is taking a different approach to design - instead of building a visual from scratch, you can simply describe what you want through a prompt. Powered by Google’s Nano Banana image-generation model, Pics also brings AI image creation and editing directly into the Workspace apps you already use.

Must Read: John Ternus salary: How much will he earn as Apple CEO?

The platform can be used to create posters, social media posts, visuals and illustrations. Unlike Canva, where artists, illustrators and photographers can publish templates, graphics, photos and other artwork through a marketplace and earn royalties, Google Pics focuses on AI-generated content. The AI behind the tool was trained on artists’ work.

Advertisement

Prompting replaces traditional designing

Google is also positioning Pics differently from Adobe Express. While creators can use Adobe’s platform to build designs, Google Pics is built around prompting the AI to create them.

The tool includes features to isolate and transform objects, modify or translate text inside images and make other edits. It also supports collaborative editing and can generate multiple versions of a requested image, letting you choose the result that works best for you.

Google Workspace integration

Google Pics is being built into Google Workspace, initially starting with Docs and Slides. The rollout for those applications has already started, while Google says the tool will later come to Drive.