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Google Pics: Google launches AI design tool to take on Canva and Adobe Express

Google Pics: Google launches AI design tool to take on Canva and Adobe Express

Google is bringing AI-powered image creation directly into Workspace, letting users generate and edit visuals through simple prompts while adding collaborative features and multiple design options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Google Pics: Google launches AI design tool to take on Canva and Adobe ExpressGoogle Pics brings AI-powered image creation and editing to Google Workspace users.

Google has entered the creative design market with Google Pics, an AI-powered image creation and editing tool for Google Workspace business customers and premium Google AI subscribers. 

Google Pics will roll out over the coming weeks to most Google Workspace customers and people subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra. Google says the tool is designed for creative tasks that users may encounter both at work and in their personal lives.

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Designed for everyday tasks such as creating posters, social media posts, visuals and illustrations, the tool puts Google in competition with platforms such as Canva and Adobe Express. 

Google Pics targets everyday design tasks

The company is taking a different approach to design - instead of building a visual from scratch, you can simply describe what you want through a prompt. Powered by Google’s Nano Banana image-generation model, Pics also brings AI image creation and editing directly into the Workspace apps you already use.

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The platform can be used to create posters, social media posts, visuals and illustrations. Unlike Canva, where artists, illustrators and photographers can publish templates, graphics, photos and other artwork through a marketplace and earn royalties, Google Pics focuses on AI-generated content. The AI behind the tool was trained on artists’ work.

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Prompting replaces traditional designing

Google is also positioning Pics differently from Adobe Express. While creators can use Adobe’s platform to build designs, Google Pics is built around prompting the AI to create them.

The tool includes features to isolate and transform objects, modify or translate text inside images and make other edits. It also supports collaborative editing and can generate multiple versions of a requested image, letting you choose the result that works best for you.

Google Workspace integration

Google Pics is being built into Google Workspace, initially starting with Docs and Slides. The rollout for those applications has already started, while Google says the tool will later come to Drive.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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