Google Pixel 10 leaks: Ad shoot reveals design, tagline, and AI features ahead of launch

Google appears to be ramping up preparations for the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, as new leaks from what seems to be a commercial shoot have surfaced online. The footage, reportedly captured in Vancouver, offers a first look at the phone’s design and hints at new AI-powered features set to define the upcoming device.

Spotted by a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the behind-the-scenes images show a professional video production team filming what is described as a “full-on commercial shoot” for the Pixel 10. The shoot involved advanced equipment, including a macro probe lens and a Panavision rig, and over 20 crew members, all focused on capturing footage of someone simply holding a phone. The presence of detailed storyboards bearing the labels “Google” and “Pixel 10” adds further credibility to the claim, as the visual style aligns with Google's established advertising language.

If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75 — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) May 23, 2025

The campaign seems to be built around the tagline: “Ask more of your phone,” likely a reference to the new suite of AI features Google announced at its I/O 2025 developer conference. If the messaging is any indication, the Pixel 10 is poised to strongly emphasise generative AI integration, potentially positioning it as Google's most AI-forward smartphone to date.

Design and Features

Visually, the Pixel 10 appears to closely resemble the Pixel 9 Pro. Leaked imagery reveals a black “Obsidian” variant of the device, showcasing a triple-camera setup that was previously exclusive to the Pro model, suggesting that this configuration might now extend across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. Other design elements, such as the power button and volume rocker, remain in familiar positions. The storyboard also reveals two circular sensors near the camera array, likely a flash and a temperature sensor, which mirror the design seen on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Notably, the storyboard hints at new camera features, with one panel dedicated to a feature labelled “Add Me,” possibly indicating an AI-driven enhancement for group photos or image compositing. Another feature, “Video Generative ML,” is expected to debut in Google Photos, offering AI-assisted video editing capabilities. Complementing this is “Speak-to-Tweak,” a voice-controlled image editing tool, and “Sketch-to-Image,” which can turn simple user-made sketches into realistic visuals, similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI.

Hardware and Software Expectations

Previous leaks suggest the Pixel 10 will be powered by the next-generation Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. The Pixel 10 Pro could push that further with 16GB of RAM, maintaining parity with the Pixel 9 Pro series. A Geekbench listing has already revealed that the Tensor G5 is being tested on Android 15, though the Pixel 10 is expected to ship with Android 16, marking the OS’s debut.

On the camera front, concept renders suggest a powerful triple-lens system featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, potentially offering up to 50x digital zoom. However, these specifications are based on speculative artwork and should be treated with caution until confirmed by Google.

Launch Timeline

Although Google has yet to officially confirm the Pixel 10, the company typically unveils its flagship smartphones in late summer. With last year’s Pixel 9 series debuting in August, a similar timeline is anticipated for the Pixel 10.

As the commercial shoot leak becomes the most credible pre-launch reveal to date, expectations are now high that the Pixel 10 will not only refine Google’s hardware approach but also significantly raise the bar for AI integration in smartphones.