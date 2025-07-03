Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs leaked ahead of launch, tipped to get larger battery, improved chips

The Google Pixel 10 series appears to be nearing its launch in August, with fresh leaks offering a comprehensive look at what the tech giant has in store for its upcoming flagship smartphones.

According to information sourced by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro models are set to bring notable hardware improvements over their predecessors, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. A major highlight is the inclusion of Google's new in-house Tensor G5 chipset, reportedly manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process. This next-gen processor is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM, with the Pixel 10 Pro offering 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The larger Pixel 10 Pro XL may skip the base 128GB option and start from 256GB.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Display upgrades are also on the cards. Both models are expected to feature LTPO OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits. The Pixel 10 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro XL is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch screen. Both devices are likely to be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back for improved durability.

The rear camera setup remains largely unchanged from the Pixel 9 series, with a 50MP wide primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 48MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. Google may enhance macro photography support across the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The front camera, however, could receive a significant upgrade to a 42MP sensor, up from the previous generation.

Advertisement

Battery capacity is expected to see modest gains. The Pixel 10 Pro may house a 4,870mAh battery, slightly larger than its predecessor’s 4,700mAh unit, and could benefit from a larger vapour chamber to aid thermal management. The Pro XL could pack a 5,200mAh battery, the largest ever in a Pixel smartphone. Wired charging speeds are tipped to increase as well, with the 10 Pro supporting up to 29W and the 10 Pro XL capable of 39W charging. Both models are likely to retain 15W wireless charging support.

The Pixel 10 series will also run Android 16 out of the box, which is now in public beta for devices starting from the Pixel 6. With leaks growing in both volume and detail, Google appears poised for a high-profile launch of its next-generation flagship phones in the coming weeks.