Google Pixel 10 Series banner surfaces early on Play Store, showing all four models

Google appears to have unintentionally revealed its entire Pixel 10 lineup nearly a month before its official unveiling. According to a report by Android Authority, a promotional banner featuring the full range of Pixel 10 devices was discovered on the Google Play Store for Android on Wednesday.

The banner, which is not currently visible to the public, includes four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Android Authority claims it surfaced the image while “poking around” the backend of the Play Store, suggesting the banner may have been prematurely added by Google ahead of its planned campaign.

The leaked visual shows the Pixel 10 in a bright blue colourway, while the other three models, the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold, appear in a refined silver-blue finish dubbed “Moonstone”. At the top, the banner reads, “Meet the new Pixel 10 Series.” It also teases a $50 discount on the new devices, valid until October 13.

Design-wise, the devices shown in the banner align closely with prior leaks and renders, including those shared recently by Google itself. The promotional artwork adds further weight to existing rumours about Google’s hardware refresh plans for this cycle.

Expected updates include a triple-camera system on the base Pixel 10, a spec boost for the Pixel 10 Pro, and added dust protection for the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google is slated to officially announce the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event, scheduled for 20 August. Until then, the banner leak has already provided the clearest look yet at what users can expect from the upcoming flagship line.