Google Pixel 10 series lets you edit pictures using just your voice

Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 lineup, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. Alongside the new smartphones, the company has introduced a major upgrade to Google Photos: conversational AI-powered editing.

The new feature allows users to make edits simply by describing them in natural language, either through text or voice. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, the app can handle instructions like “remove the cars in the background”, “restore this old photo”, or even broad requests such as “make it better”. Users can also refine edits with follow-up instructions or experiment with creative changes such as altering backgrounds, adding props like sunglasses or party hats, and applying imaginative transformations.

To ensure transparency, Google Photos is also adding support for C2PA Content Credentials. This metadata will show whether an image was taken natively, AI-enhanced, or edited. The Pixel 10 devices are the first to integrate this industry-standard framework directly in the camera app, with Google Photos set to roll it out more widely on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.

The conversational editing feature will debut in the US on the Pixel 10 series before gradually expanding to other markets, including India. Google says the update is designed to make photo editing effortless and accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise, while setting a new standard for transparency in AI-driven image creation.