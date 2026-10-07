Google Pixel 10a gets ₹6,000 price hike in India: New price you need to know

Google Pixel 10a new price in India

The Pixel 10a now costs ₹55,999 in India for its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It was launched in February this year at ₹49,999, making the latest revision a ₹6,000 increase. The revised price is now listed on the Google India Store.

There are still ways to reduce the effective cost. Buyers can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 with eligible credit cards on EMI, along with no-cost EMI options. The phone is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colours.

Must Read: Vivo V80, S2 FE launched in India: 10,000mAh battery and creator-focused features lead the lineup

Advertisement

The price has also gone up in the US. The 128GB model now starts at $599 (roughly ₹57,800), up from $499 (around ₹48,100), while the 256GB version costs $699 (around ₹67,400). The revised prices are also listed by major US retailers.

Pixel 10a specifications and features

The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 and has a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging and carries an IP68 rating.