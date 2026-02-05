Google Pixel 10a is launching on February 18: Check availability and features

Google officially teases the launch of its affordable flagship phone, the Pixel 10a. According to the Google Store page, the smartphone will debut on February 18, 2026, globally. In addition to the launch date, the tech giant also teases the smartphone design, which looks identical to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a.

Google also brings exclusive offers for people who register for the Google Storebefore February 13 at 1:29 PM IST. The company also shared a teaser video, which showcases the Pixel 10a in a single blue shade. However, we expect to see more colour options during the launch.

Google Pixel 10a specifications and features (expected)

Based on leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.285-inch FHD+ OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

For performance, it will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 processor and the Titan M2 security chip. The smartphone may offer 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Pixel 10a is expected to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It will also likely feature a 13MP selfie camera. In terms of lasting performance, the smartphone will likely be backed by a 5100mAh battery.

However, it should be noted that Google has not revealed the official specifications and features of the Pixel 10a model. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple more days to know if these rumours are true.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will likely retain the price as its predecessor, likely to start at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage.