Google Pixel 10a launch on February 18: Expected upgrades, specifications, and price

Google is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation budget flagship phone, the Pixel 10a, globally. This year, the launch comes a couple of weeks early, with the company set to unveil the device on February 18. With the launch announcement, Google has also shared a teaser of the smartphone, revealing crucial details about the design. Although it also raises curiosity over what upgrades Google will bring to the Pixel 10a model.

Google Pixel 10a design and display

Last year, Google introduced a major design revamp with the Pixel 9a model. It ditches the bulky camera module and introduces a flat body. Now, the upcoming Pixel 10a model follows a similar profile. However, based on the teaser, the Pixel 10a apparently has a slightly larger camera module.

In terms of colour variants, the Pixel 10a was teased in a blue colourway, but we can also expect more options like Obsidian, Fog, and Berry.

On the front, the Google Pixel 10a will likely feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.

Google Pixel 10a camera upgrades

Reportedly, the Google Pixel 10a may share similar camera features as its predecessor. The smartphone could come with a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide. On the front, it may sport a 13MP selfie camera. While the specs remain the same, Google may bring software based uprades to enhance the image and video quality of the phone.

Google Pixel 10a performance and battery

With the Google Pixel 10a, the company may bring a similar Tensor G4 chipset, instead of the latest Tensor G5 chip. Hence, the performance may also remain the same as its predecessor.

Furthermore, the smartphone will likely be introduces in 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. From the software front, the Pixel 10a will likely run on Android 16.

Lastly, we can expect a 5,100 mAh battery for Google Pixel 10a that may support 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10a price in India

The Google Pixel 10a may retain a similar pricing, hence it may start at Rs 49,999 for the base storage variant, i.e 8GB+128GB.