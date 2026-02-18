Google Pixel 10a launched, price starts at Rs 49,999 in India

Google has officially launched its affordable flagship phone, the Pixel 10a, in India. The smartphone comes with a similar design to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, but with longer software support and improved durability. In addition, the Google Pixel 10a maintains the pricing from last year, starting at just Rs. 49,999, making flagship-like features accessible to buyers.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications and update

The Google Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a similar minimalistic design profile, with no camera bump. It comes in new colour options: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian. Google has also upgraded its durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which also powers the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9, making it a two-year-old chip. It features a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera, similar to its predecessor. It also comes with Google’s suite of AI tools and features for camera, productivity, and day-to-day usage with Gemini.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 10W reverse charging. Lastly, Google is offering 7 years of OS and security updates. Here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 10a pricing.

Google Pixel 10a price and availability

The Google Pixel 10a price starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is now available for pre-orders, and it will go on sale from 6 March 2026 in India. Buyers can avail Rs 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards EMI transitions with up to 24-month along with a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.