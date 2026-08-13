Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro launched in India: 10 things you need to know

10 things to know about the Pixel 11 series

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1. Design upgrades: The Pixel 11 series gets a redesigned camera bar, new finishes and IP68 water and dust protection. The Pixel 11 has a 3,000-nit Actua display, while Pro models get 3,600-nit Super Actua displays.

2. Gemini Intelligence: Gemini Intelligence can understand your context across supported apps and provide proactive help. It also brings improved voice-to-text and writing assistance.

3. Helpfulness that's on Pixel: Live Translate can translate videos, podcasts and voice messages, while Circle to Search can now be accessed directly from the Pixel Camera.

4. Iconic Google Pixel Camera: The camera system gets hardware and software upgrades, including Magic Capture, improved low-light photography and up to 120x Pro Zoom on Pro models.

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5. HiLight: Pixel 11 Pro models feature HiLight, an array of ambient LEDs around the camera flash that provides visual cues for calls and Gemini interactions.

6. Battery and charging with a boost: Adaptive Battery offers more than 30 hours of power, while Pixelsnap enables faster wireless charging. Wired charging can reach up to 75% in about 30 minutes on the Pro XL.

Must Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: 5 major upgrades to expect during August 12 launch

7. Google Tensor G6: Tensor G6 offers up to 20% better power efficiency, 25% faster browsing and 15% faster app loading.

8. Security and privacy: The Titan M3 security chip uses post-quantum cryptography, while Call Screen and Scam Detection help protect you from suspicious calls.

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9. Upgrade to Google Pixel: You can transfer photos, passwords, eSIMs and messages wirelessly when switching to Pixel. Quick Share also works with AirDrop for compatible Apple devices.

10. Google Pixel 11: The standard Pixel 11 comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Tensor G6, more than 30 hours of battery life and an upgraded 48MP main camera with 30x Super Zoom.

What it means for you

With the Pixel 11 series, Google is putting more emphasis on making the phone work around you rather than simply adding more hardware. From easier phone transfers and hands-free Gemini interactions to camera tools designed to capture moments without constant tapping, the focus is on reducing the effort involved in everyday smartphone use.

So, the biggest change may be how closely Google's AI features are integrated into the phone experience. At the same time, the new Tensor G6 chip, upgraded security and refreshed hardware give the Pixel 11 series a broader upgrade beyond software alone.