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Google Pixel 11 at ₹69,999, Pixel 10a at ₹39,999: Flipkart Big Billion Day 2026 deals revealed

Google Pixel 11 at ₹69,999, Pixel 10a at ₹39,999: Flipkart Big Billion Day 2026 deals revealed

Google Pixel buyers can get lower effective prices during the sale, but the effective discounts come with conditions you should check carefully.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Google Pixel 11 at ₹69,999, Pixel 10a at ₹39,999: Flipkart Big Billion Day 2026 deals revealedGoogle Pixel phones get special prices and offers ahead of Flipkart BBD 2026 sale. (Photo: Flipkart)

Flipkart is preparing for its Big Billion Days 2026 sale, and Google Pixel phones are among the products with special offers ahead of the festive shopping event. The e-commerce platform has revealed effective prices for several Pixel models, including the latest Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10a, giving buyers an early look at what they could pay during the sale.

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The biggest discount is on the Pixel 11, with its price dropping to ₹69,999 from the listed ₹89,999 when various benefits are combined. Lower effective prices will also be offered for other models, such as the Pixel 11 Pro, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 10a.

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However, there is an important catch - these are maximum offer-based prices, so check the eligibility requirements before assuming you’ll get the same price at checkout.

Google Pixel 11, 11 Pro prices revealed

The Google Pixel 11 has a listed price of ₹89,999, which can drop to an effective ₹69,999 during the BBD sale. The calculation includes a ₹12,000 bank offer, a ₹6,000 additional exchange benefit, and a ₹2,000 SuperCoins benefit. The sale price depends on combining all these benefits.

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The Pixel 11 Pro will be available at an effective price of ₹1,03,999, down from its current starting price of ₹1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will drop to ₹1,18,999, down from a current starting price of ₹1,34,999. Meanwhile, the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is advertised at an effective ₹1,70,999, compared with its current price of ₹1,86,999.

Pixel 10a deal to watch

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at ₹47,999, and its effective sale price drops to ₹39,999 with a ₹4,000 bank offer and an extra ₹4,000 exchange benefit.

The Flipkart Pixel BBD also includes 10% instant discounts on eligible transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, together with the benefits available through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

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So, before you buy, do not treat the lowest advertised figure as a flat price. Bank eligibility, exchange conditions and SuperCoins requirements can affect the final amount you actually pay.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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