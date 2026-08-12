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Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro price in India out? Here’s how each device may cost

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro price in India out? Here’s how each device may cost

Google Pixel 11 series is expected to get a price hike this year amid global memory chip crises. Here's how much it is expected to cost in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 3:27 PM IST
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro price in India out? Here’s how each device may cost Google Pixel 11 series is launching in few hours. Check if we can expect a price hike.

Google Pixel 11 series is launching on August 12 globally, bringing four new smartphones to the premium smartphone market. While it's launching today globally, the India launch will likely take place early in the morning of August 13. As we wait to first look at Pixel 11 models, India prices have already leaked hours ahead of the official launch.

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As anticipated, the report prices for the Pixel 11 series come with a major price hike compared to the Pixel 10 series model. If you’re planning to buy, here’s how much you may have to pay for each Pixel 11 model.

Must read: Google’s Gemini app makes history; Crosses 1 billion monthly user in a major AI milestone

Google Pixel 11 series price in India: What to expect

According to Gizbot, citing unnamed sources it considers reliable, the Google Pixel 11 could launch in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999, making it Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Pixel 10.

For the Pro models, the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could be priced at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively, for the base storage variant. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro was launched at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999. Therefore, all three models could launch with a Rs 10,000 price hike.

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Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 1,86,999. Whereas its predecessor was launched at Rs 1,72,999, showing a significant price hike of Rs 14,000.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: 5 major upgrades to expect during August 12 launch

While prices may not surprise buyers this year, the majority of brands have been increasing prices of their electronic products due to memory competent price and shortages. Google has also acknowledged that higher memory and component costs could make smartphones more expensive.

However, the above-mentioned prices are yet to be confirmed, and we may have to wait another day to get official confirmation on how much the Pixel 11 series will cost in India during launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:27 PM IST
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