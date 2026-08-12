Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel 11 phones.

Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3600nits peak brightness. The display also supports HDR content and full 4-bit depth for 16 million colours. Whereas the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display.

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Both models are powered by the Google Tensor G6 processor paired with Titan M3 security

Coprocessor. Google is offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. In terms of the camera, Google brings several upgrades across sensor upgrades and AI integrations. Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL models feature a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP quad ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens that goes up to 120x.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 11 Pro is backed by a 4,850 mAh battery that supports 30W charging, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro XL supports a 5,115 mAh battery that supports 45W charging. Both devices come with Qi2.2-certified wireless charging of up to 25W. Google claims that the Pixel 11 series can deliver 30+ hours of power on a single charge.

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Google Pixel 11: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It is powered by the same Google Tensor G6 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 11 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens with Super Zoom of up to 30x. Lastly, it's backed by a 4,985mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.