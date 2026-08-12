Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…

Google has introduced its new-generation foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India. The foldable retains a similar design to its predecessor, but flaunts a new Olive colour variant. It also comes with the new light-based communication feature called “HiLight,” which makes the phone less distracting for users.
Similar to other Pixel 11 series models, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also comes with notable upgrades that could challenge other foldables available in the market. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google foldable.