Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold teased ahead of August 12 launch; What to expect

Must read: Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold teaser

Google has released a 15-second video teaser of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a similar “Ask more of your phone” style, similar to the other Pixel 11 teasers. The video says, “To switch phones, you have to be open to what’s new. And to what opens.”

The teaser briefly reveals the protruding pill-shaped camera cutout at around the five-second mark. The company also flaunts the 'G' logo on the rear panel as a creative visual effect.

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Alongside the teaser, the Google Store homepage has started a countdown for the August 12 launch. Best Buy has also added a countdown on its Pixel 11 series landing page ahead of pre-orders.

Must read: New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launch

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: What to expect?

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to feature an 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 6.5-inch cover OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by Google’s upcoming Google Tensor G6 chip paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It may also be equipped with a Titan M3 security co-processor.

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For the camera, it is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. It also features a dual 10MP front camera sensor. Lastly, it may house a 4,750 mAh to 4,800 mAh battery.