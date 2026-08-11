Google Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: 5 major upgrades to expect during August 12 launch

Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-11-series-launch-this-week-what-to-expect-and-how-to-watch-made-by-google-event-online-548337-2026-08-10

Tensor G6, new modem and more storage

One of the biggest expected changes is Google's Tensor G6 processor. Reportedly, the chip could be built using TSMC's 2nm process, compared with the 3nm Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 Pro. The new chip is expected to bring improvements in performance and efficiency while potentially helping with heat management.

Leaked specifications also suggest a new seven-core CPU configuration, although the actual performance gains will only be known after Google officially announces the phone.

Another major change could be the modem. Google is reportedly moving away from Samsung's modem and switching to MediaTek's M90 modem. The modem could increase download speeds of up to 12Gbps and is claimed to offer up to an 18% improvement in power efficiency through AI-powered optimisations.

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Storage could also get a boost. The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to drop the 128GB entry-level variant and start at 256GB. However, there could be a trade-off: the base model is reportedly expected to come with 12GB RAM, compared with 16GB across the Pixel 10 Pro lineup.

Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-11-pro-fold-teased-ahead-of-august-12-launch-what-to-expect-547017-2026-08-04

Google could also introduce a new rear notification light, reportedly called HiLight. According to leaks, it could replace the thermometer sensor on the back and light up during Gemini interactions, while also offering different lighting effects for contacts and notifications.

Camera and charging could also get upgrades

The Pixel 11 Pro may take its camera zoom capabilities further. The Pixel 10 Pro offers up to 100x Pro Res Zoom using its telephoto camera and AI processing, while the new model is reportedly being tested with up to 120x zoom.

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The Pixel 11 Pro is also expected to support faster 45W wired charging, up from 30W on the Pixel 10 Pro. Wireless charging is expected to remain at 25W through Qi2.

The phone is expected to run Android 17 and retain the 6.3-inch 120Hz display. With Google set to unveil the Pixel 11 series on August 12, the company could reveal additional camera, AI and hardware features that have not yet appeared in leaks.