Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Google Pixel 11 series launch this week: What to expect and how to watch ‘Made by Google’ event live

Google Pixel 11 series launch this week: What to expect and how to watch ‘Made by Google’ event live

Google Pixel 11 series will launch on August 12, 2026, globally at the Made by Google event.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Google Pixel 11 series launch this week: What to expect and how to watch ‘Made by Google’ event liveGoogle pixel 11 series is expected to be powered by a Tensor G6 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM.

Google is launching the new generation Pixel phones, which may consist of four new models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The ‘Made by Google’ event is scheduled for August 12, 2026, when the company is also expected to unveil the new lineup alongside other hardware such as Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag.

Advertisement

While Google is yet to reveal the Pixel 11 specifications and features, several leaks have been circulating about the devices, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect. Therefore, if you have been eyeing the Pixel 11 models, here’s what you can expect.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold teased ahead of August 12 launch; What to expect

Google Pixel 11 series launch: When and where to watch the launch event online

As mentioned above, the Google Pixel 11 series will launch on August 12, 2026, globally at the Made by Google event. In India, the launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 3:30 AM on August 13, 2026. This year, Trevor Noah will likely host the launch event as Google reveals new marketing posters for the launch.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launch: What to expect

The Google Pixel 11 family is expected to be powered by the Tensor G6 chip, bringing upgraded performance. The standard Pixel 11 could offer 12 GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro models could offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

The Pro models are also expected to come with a new feature called “HiLight,” previously called “Pixel Glow.” The light may work as a notification indicator, and it can activate when specific contacts call you. However, it's still unclear what other functions the light will support.

Advertisement

The smartphones could also support Gemini Intelligence with Android 17, bringing upgraded AI-powered features across apps and the UI. Furthermore, we can also expect camera upgrades across the lineup.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 series is also expected to get a price hike of up to $100 or Rs 10,000 in India.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more