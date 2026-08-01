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Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

In August, smartphone brands like Google, Vivo, OnePlus, and others are launching new smartphones. Here's what to expect.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026August 2026 smartphone launches

Chip prices are going up, AI demand is squeezing supply, and costs are at an all-time high. Despite the turbulent time, smartphone brands are showing no signs of slowing down with back-to-back launches. August 2026 is another exciting month for smartphone buyers as brands like Google, Vivo, OnePlus, and others have already lined up new exciting launches. Here’s the list of five phones set to debut this month.

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Must read: New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launch

5 smartphones launching in August 2026

Google Pixel 11 series: Google is launching its new-generation flagship smartphones, which will include four new models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All models will likely be powered by the in-house Tensor G6 processor, paired with 12GB or 16 GB of RAM. We can expect camera upgrades, new AI-powered features, and longer battery life. The launch is set for August 12.

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus has also confirmed the launch of the N6x model, adding another smartphone to its N series portfolio. The company has already revealed a few features of the phone, such as a 120 Hz display, the segment’s largest VC system, AI-powered features like AI Unblur, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Eraser, and more. The phone has been launched, but the sale starts on August 4.

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Must read: Google confirms Pixel 11 price hike, says Android to use less RAM

Vivo S2: Vivo is also launching its new generation S series model, the Vivo S2, in India, around the first week of August 2026. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processor, and it will likely be backed by a 7050mAh battery. As per the revealed design, the smartphone features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main and 2MP secondary lens.

Redmi Note 17: Xiaomi’s Redmi is also back with a new generation Note series smartphone with the new Redmi Note 17. The company has started to reveal its features ahead of launch, flaunting a massive 8000mAh battery and a design with two colour variants. It is expected to be powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 paired with 8 GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 17 will officially launch in India on August 6.

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Vivo V80: Lastly, Vivo is also expected to launch a new V series model, the Vivo V80, in August. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a massive 7200mAh battery. Since the V series is a camera-centric phone, we expect new camera upgrades. However, Vivo is yet to confirm the India launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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