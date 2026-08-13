Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which phone should you buy for camera, display and performance?

Both phones feature 6.3-inch OLED displays, IP68 protection and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 11 weighs 197 grams, while the Pro weighs 204 grams. The Pro gets a matte finish and the exclusive HiLight feature, which uses a rear LED for notifications, favourite contacts and Gemini-related effects.

The Pixel 11 has a 60-120Hz Actua OLED display with 1080 x 2424 resolution and up to 3,000 nits brightness. The Pro gets a sharper 1280 x 2856 Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits brightness.

Cameras and performance: Which one is better?

The Pixel 11 has a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Zoom. The Pro gets a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide with macro focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera supporting up to 120x Pro Zoom. It also has a 42MP autofocus selfie camera, compared with 10.5MP autofocus on the Pixel 11.

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Both phones use Tensor G6. However, the Pro adds a vapour chamber for sustained workloads. The Pixel 11 has 12GB RAM, while the Pro offers 12GB on the 256GB model and up to 16GB on the 512GB variant.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Price

The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 for 256GB, while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 256GB. The difference is Rs 30,000.

Which Pixel should you buy?

If you want the better camera system, sharper display and Pro-exclusive features, the Pixel 11 Pro is the better choice. But if you want the core Pixel experience without spending an extra Rs 30,000, the Pixel 11 offers better value. You also get a slightly larger 4,985mAh battery versus 4,850mAh on the Pro.