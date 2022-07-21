Google Pixel 6a launched: 10 things to know

Google has brought a device to India after a gap of two years. We last saw the Google Pixel 4a that launched here in 2020 and the Pixel Buds A-Series that came later in 2021. Since then, Google has launched the Pixel 5 series, and the Pixel 6 series with the spanking new design - but these were not officially launched in India.

Now, Google has launched the Pixel 6a here along with the Pixel Buds Pro and both the devices are going on sale on July 28.

We’ve already told you all about the price and availability, you can check out the details here. But just to round it all off, here are 10 things you need to know about the Pixel 6a.

1. The Google Pixel 6a follows the same design language we’ve seen Google use on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. This is the first significant design overhaul we’ve seen Google do in ages.

2. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company’s in-house Tensor chip (GS101). This is the first chip built by Google for its own devices and it promises to make the whole device, and all its offerings including the Live Translate feature, work more efficiently and faster. This is the same chip that is powering the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

3. Google is using the Material You interface on the device and the smartphone’s entire UI reflects the image and the colours you’ve chosen for the wallpaper. This makes the smartphone more personal and more customisable.

4. The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and brings you the flawless, stock Android experience.

5. Google has also added the Titan M2 chip for security and the company has promised five years of security updates on the device.

6. The Pixel 6a has two cameras on the back including an ultrawide lens and the camera supports features like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Real Tone, and Night Sight.

7. The Pixel 6a has an Adaptive Battery that promises to last more than 24 hours. There is also an Extreme Battery Saver mode that can make the smartphone last for 72 hours.

8. The battery on the Pixel 6a is 4306mAh one and it comes with fast charging support by the standard USB-C port.

9. For added security, over the Titan M2 chip, there is the Fingerprint Unlock on the device. The Pixel 6a has a IP67 rating which means that the device was water and dust resistant. It is not waterproof.

10. The Pixel 6a has been launched in a single configuration - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage - and in two colours - Charcoal and Chalk.

