Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Flipkart offer: How to get up to Rs 20,000 discount

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagship Pixel devices launched in India after four years. Google has entered the Indian market at a time when premium segment is witnessing massive growth. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and OnePlus have been enjoying a dominant position in this segment due to their premium offerings. Google’s Pixel ‘A’ series smartphones couldn’t compete with either Apple’s smooth iOS experience or the Android devices with high specifications. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro bring the best the search giant has to offer in terms of hardware.



Google managed to price the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro aggressively compared to iPhone 14 series and Samsung Galaxy S series. The phones come with Google’s own Tensor chip, which promises significant gains in terms of performance and a camera experience at par with the best the industry has to offer.



Google Pixel 7 Flipkart Offer

Google Pixel 7 is selling with multiple offers on Flipkart. The e-commerce brand is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on many old smartphones. What this means is that your old phone will be able to fetch an extra Rs 5,000 discount apart from the normal exchange value. Additionally, you can get a bank offer with a Rs 3,000 discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions. The total exchange value, along with the exchange bonus and the bank offer can easily bring the price down from Rs 59,999 to under Rs 45,000.



The Google Pixel 7 is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is available in two colours: Snow and Obsidian.



Google Pixel 7 Pro Flipkart Offer

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is also selling with a similar offer as its non-pro sibling. However, you can get a bigger discount with the Pro model. Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 over and above the exchange value of your old smartphone. Along with the exchange value, the buyer can also avail Rs 5,000 discount using an Axis Bank credit card transaction. Combining the exchange value, exchange bonus, and bank offer, you can get the price down from Rs 84,999 to around Rs 65,000 (depending on the value and condition of your old smartphone too) which is almost Rs 20,000 lower than the marked price.



The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is available in two colours: Snow and Obsidian.

