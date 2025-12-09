Google plans to launch two AI-powered glasses in 2026: All details

Google hosted “The Android Show: XR Edition” on December 8, 2025, to announce its Android XR platform strategy and preview new products. During the online event, the tech giant previewed two AI-powered glass categories, which are planned to debut next year. One of them included wired XR glasses powered by Android XR and lightweight AI glasses, which are designed for all-day wearability and are powered by the Gemini assistant.

Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker to build audio-only AI glasses for daily wear, similar to the Meta RayBan glasses. Now, the AI glasses are confirmed to launch in 2026, with speakers, microphones, and cameras. Users will be able to interact with the smart glasses through the Gemini assistant for a hands-free experience.

In addition, Google also talked about the in-lens display AI glasses that will privately show content in the glasses. Hence, we can say that we may finally get a potential competitor for the Meta RayBan glasses, which has created all the hype for smart AI glasses in recent years.

Furthermore, Google also previewed Project Aura from XREAL, the first wired XR glasses built on Android XR. These AI glasses were showcased as having a compact design, but are said to offer a similar experience to an Android XR headset due to the optical see-through technology. The AI glasses will be powered by a tethered puck that contains computing hardware and a battery.

Google also announced the third developer preview of the Android XR software, allowing developers to build and test apps for XR and AI glasses. This will contribute to the development of immersive 3D environments, spatial apps, and improved mixed reality experiences for the XR headset and AI glasses.