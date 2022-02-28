Google Play Pass launched in India; prices start from Rs 99 per month

Google has launched the Google Play Pass in India and it is rolling out across Android devices this week. The Google Play Pass is a subscription service that provides users access to apps and games from the Play Store without the annoying ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. This service is already available in 90 countries now and has finally been launched here.

The Play Pass brings a collection of more than 1,000 apps and games, across 41 categories from global developers, including ones from India.

“With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass,” Google said. The company has also shared a manual for developers who might be interested in getting their apps included in the Play Pass.

The Play Pass currently includes games like Monument Valley, World Cricket Battle 2, etc, along with other helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter, AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro, etc. More titles will subsequently keep being added to the list.

Google Play Pass prices

The Google Play Pass is available for a one-month trial and subscription offer for Rs 99 per month. Users can pay Rs 889 for the year as well. There is also a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. Users can share their Play Pass with five other friends and family members via the Google Family group.

The Play Pass is going to be available starting this week. To check if your device can get it, you need to open the Play Store app, tap on the profile icon on the top right and check for ‘Play Pass’. If it is available, you can click on it to begin your subscription.

Once you have subscribed to the pass, you can access the collection of apps and games available under it through the Play Pass tab or check for the Play Pass ‘ticket’ while you browse through titles on the Play Store.

If you don’t see the Play Pass option yet, you’ll have to wait for a few days.

Also Read: Google blocks Russian state media, other channels from earning ad revenue

Also Read: Google Pixel 7 Pro may feature the same design as Google Pixel 6