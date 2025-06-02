Google sends out invites for "exclusive" preview on June 27, teases early launch for Pixel 10

In a surprising move that could shake up the smartphone launch calendar, Google appears to be fast-tracking the debut of its upcoming Pixel 10 series. Historically, Google has unveiled its Pixel devices in October, but it pulled forward the launch timeline last year for its Pixel 9 series, releasing it in August, before Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series.

It now seems like the Pixel 10 series launch could be moved up to late June or July. Select members of Google’s Pixel Superfans club have received exclusive invitations to a private “Pixel Penthouse” event in London, scheduled for 27 June. According to a report by Android Authority, the 1.5-hour session promises attendees hands-on access to unreleased Pixel hardware, Q&A interactions with Google employees, and Pixel-themed goodies. However, access is extremely limited, with only 21 to 25 fans expected to be selected. Attendees are required to complete a quiz to prove their Pixel knowledge.

While the invitation doesn’t confirm which devices will be showcased, all signs point to the upcoming Pixel 10 series. As noted by Android Authority, the invite describes the gathering as “this year’s exclusive pre-launch event,” fuelling speculation of a July or even late-June launch.

This early Pixel Penthouse event suggests Google is accelerating its timeline once again to stay ahead of rivals.

Adding further credibility to this theory, Google previously confirmed that Android 16 will reach a stable release before the end of Q2 2025. This points to a possible synchronised launch for both Android 16 and the Pixel 10 series before the end of June or early July.

This Pixel Penthouse event could be a way to make future launches even more exclusive, and could be a new, premium approach to unveiling Google’s next-generation devices. With expected upgrades in design, AI integration, and performance, the Pixel 10 series could be one of Google’s most significant smartphone launches yet, timed strategically to grab attention before Apple and Samsung take the stage with their next flagships.