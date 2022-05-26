Google starts rolling out new Real Tone filters on Google Photos for users

Google introduced Real Tone with its Pixel 6 series last year to help users “accurately capture various skin tones”. The feature, as Google explained, uses an updated face detection algorithm that is capable of recognising more diverse faces under a wider array of lighting conditions and this results in a better representation of different skin tones in photos.

This year, Google announced at I/O that it was expanding Real Tone’s functionality to implement Harvard professor Dr Ellis Monk’s scale and include it in its Search and Photos. While showcasing Real Tone at I/O this year, Google explained that Search results would start showing a skin tone selector on specific queries (like makeup) to help users find exactly what they are looking for. Additionally, Google was also rolling out a new set of Real Tone filters for Google Photos and these have started going live for users now.

The new Real Tone filters in Google Photos are starting to roll out today on Android, iOS, and web. These filters were designed by professional image makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style. pic.twitter.com/UwTS4KIodY — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 24, 2022

As announced in a tweet, the Real Tone filers are rolling out to Google Photos on Android, iOS and web. Users should be able to see them under the ‘Filter’ tab in Google Photos’ image editor. The screenshot shared by Google in the announcement tweet showcases the names of four new filters - Playa, Honey, Isla, and Desert. There is also a nee “Made with Real Tone” prompt that can be seen if you use these filters.

Like all other filters on Google Photos, these new Real Tone ones should offer additional customisation options to help edit your photos better without applying a layer of a mismatched colour over the photo.

Also Read: Google Chrome will soon be able to do Lens image searches without leaving the page

Also Read: Researchers are using Google’s app to study how phones affect mental health