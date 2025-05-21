Try on clothes using AI: Google supercharges AI Mode in Search with Live Visual Queries, Deep Search, Shopping Tools

At its annual I/O 2025 developer conference, Google unveiled a major expansion of AI Mode in Search, turning the once-static query box into a dynamic, multimodal assistant. Powered by a tailored version of Gemini 2.5, AI Mode now includes a suite of new features aimed at transforming how users engage with information, from snapping photos to booking reservations, using natural language and visual prompts.

Initially rolling out in the US via Search Labs, AI Mode introduces a smarter, more comprehensive version of Google’s AI Overviews. The mode now includes Deep Search, capable of running hundreds of background queries to deliver a fully cited expert-style report. According to Google, this allows users to receive more nuanced responses to complex, multi-part questions.

One of the standout additions is Search Live, which leverages a user’s camera to deliver real-time, verbal answers about whatever the lens captures. Whether identifying landmarks or analysing restaurant storefronts, users can now ask questions conversationally, with the AI providing responses as the scene unfolds.

Further bridging search with real-world action, Google is also integrating agentic capabilities into AI Mode via its Project Mariner initiative. These include making restaurant reservations, booking appointments, and purchasing event tickets. Google said it is working with platforms like Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy, and Vagaro to bring this feature to life. The AI doesn’t complete the transaction autonomously yet, but it does handle everything up to the final click, including forms and price comparison.

“This is a more personalised, action-oriented future for Search,” Google noted in its blog post, adding that AI Mode will also draw on user history and connected Google apps to deliver tailored suggestions. Privacy controls will allow users to opt out of this contextualisation at any time.

Google is also doubling down on shopping functionality. AI Mode will now provide visual search results, allow users to virtually try on clothes using a photo, and monitor price drops through AI agents. With access to over 50 billion listings via Google’s Shopping Graph, the platform promises high precision even for complex or loosely phrased product queries.

The try-on feature is particularly ambitious. By uploading a full-length image, users can see how clothes from different retailers would look on their body. Google says it’s powered by a bespoke AI model trained specifically to understand body proportions and fabric behaviour.

While these updates are currently limited to US users enrolled in Search Labs, Google confirmed plans to roll out select capabilities into the core Search experience globally in the near future.