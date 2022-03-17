Google teases I/O 2022 with a puzzle

Google is gearing up for I/O 2022, the annual event that’s mainly targeted at developers. Google I/O usually gives developers and Android fans the first look at the new Android release, the next Android OS, that is going to launch that year and other announcements at the event sometimes includes hardware as well. And to announce the dates for I/O, Google usually creates puzzles to tease the information and the one for 2022 just went live.

The new puzzle is live at io.google/2022/svd and the description of the game reads - “this is an interactive puzzle and sound toy brought to you by Google Developers. Complete the challenges to reveal details about an upcoming event!”

The game screen shows a handful of puzzles with overlapping shapes that can be manipulated by adding or removing circles. Understandably, once you solve the puzzle, that is going to reveal the I/O 2022 dates.

We tried our hand at solving this year’s puzzle but have absolutely no idea whatsoever about what is going on and how to do this, if any of you devs out there have any hints, send them our way, please.

Often when Google has used games to tease the date of the event, the details have been discovered in the HTML and JavaScript code much before anyone actually managed to solve the puzzle. But that hasn’t happened this year, yet. Here’s hoping that some helpful individual manages to solve this so that we don’t have to.

Last year’s Google I/O was held in May and we saw Google showcase the first beta release of Android 12, Wear OS 3.0, the Material You design language, Android 11, Linux app support for Chrome OS, eco-friendly routes on Google Maps, and also some tech demos that haven’t reached product stages yet.

We expect Google to stick to the same timeline this year and have the event in May. And going by what we saw last year, we might get the first official details about what Google has planned for Android 13 which is already available as a Developer Preview.

The current Android 13 developer preview includes features like “multi-user NFC payments, native support for DNS over HTTPS, compatibility with Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, Runtime Permissions for notifications, and more clock layouts for the lock screen”.

