Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Google's new AI tool converts search results into podcast-style summaries

Google's new AI tool converts search results into podcast-style summaries

Tired of reading? Let Google use Gemini to convert search results into voice responses.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025 3:41 PM IST
Google's new AI tool converts search results into podcast-style summariesGoogle tests AI Overviews feature that turns search results into audio summaries

Google is testing a new feature that turns complex search queries into short, AI-generated podcast-style conversations. Called Audio Overviews, the experimental tool uses the company’s Gemini AI models to create dynamic, two-voice summaries that sound like a mini podcast, offering a more engaging, hands-free way to absorb information.

Advertisement

The feature is being rolled out through Google’s Search Labs and appears for more nuanced questions, not basic queries like the weather or calendar dates, but broader topics such as the significance of Flag Day or the use of Argon in science. When available, users will see a “Generate Audio Overview” button under the search bar. After a brief wait, Google generates a back-and-forth conversation between two AI voices, summarising information pulled from top search results, all of which are cited.

Audio Overviews are not entirely new. They first appeared in Google’s AI note-taking app, NotebookLM, and were later added to the Gemini app with additional features like follow-up questions and a “Deep Dive” mode. The Search version, while simpler, still allows users to adjust playback speed (from 0.25x to 2x) and volume via a built-in media player.

Advertisement

For now, the feature is available only to users who opt in via Search Labs, and access appears to be limited, possibly to those using the Google app. Google is positioning the tool as a more natural way to learn about unfamiliar topics while on the go.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 16, 2025 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today