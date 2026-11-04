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Google tests pulling the plug on AI Mode’s front-row seat in Search

Google tests pulling the plug on AI Mode’s front-row seat in Search

Google is testing the removal of AI Mode from its Incognito Search experience, signalling a possible shift in strategy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Google tests pulling the plug on AI Mode’s front-row seat in SearchGoogle may remove AI Mode from Search amid lowering ad revenue.

Google spent the past year pushing AI capabilities into Search. Now, it's testing the search experience without AI Mode, marking a major change in company strategy. A user reportedly found the AI Mode button missing from Google Search in Incognito Mode, and it is expected to be part of an experiment with limited users.

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A user named Len Raleigh noticed that Google had removed the AI Mode shortcut from Incognito mode in Chrome. Raleigh shared the change on X, bringing attention to Google's latest experiment. However, he clarified that the AI Mode shortcut was still visible on his other computers and in different browsing sessions.

Must read: Google’s AI satellite sends first poem from space using onboard chip: Here’s how it worked

While the official removal of AI Mode from Search has not been confirmed, but the test suggests that Google may be reconsidering whether it makes business sense to offer AI Mode in Incognito mode.

But why remove it from Incognito mode? Well, incognito browsing offers a more private experience, limiting the information available for personalised advertising and tracking. It is speculated that Google may not be seeing much value in offering AI experiences to users when it cannot track or target with ads.

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Why Google could remove AI Mode from Search?

Google’s shares reportedly suffered a record decline, wiping out around $500 billion in market value, and one of the reasons is expected to be AI Mode. During Alphabet's investor call, Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler reportedly acknowledged that advertising revenue associated with AI Mode was underperforming.

Must read: Google’s Search growth slips to 12%. Its fix is bringing AI ads in India and other markets

Alongside ad revenue, AI Mode is impacting the company in several other ways, with one serious concern being accuracy. According to a report by The New York Times, Google's AI Overviews provide incorrect information around 10% of the time, which translates into tens of millions of incorrect answers every hour. It is also at risk of losing its identity as the go-to search platform as chatbots are being popularized.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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