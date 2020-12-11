Google to delete data for inactive accounts, cap multimedia storage from June 2021

Google had sent notifications to its users informing them about policy changes that are to be implemented starting June 1, 2021. The developments pertain to services such as Gmail, Drive, Photos, among others.
Having said that, the policy will not apply to those who have subscribed to a Google One membership to buy additional storage.
Current default settings for Google services show that if inactivity persists for two years, the content in any services associated with Google and Google Drive will be deleted. The Alphabet Inc-owned company had earlier declared in November its plans to go through with the change in policies.
In addition to this, storage of images, along with files in Google's document editing services, will now have a ceiling of 15GB. Previously, photos and videos added to Google Photos were not included in the account data but will now be accounted for in the free 15GB space.
Google had mentioned in its blogpost that "people are uploading more content than ever before - in fact, more than 4.3 million gigabytes are added across Gmail, Drive, and Photos every day." Here too, users can shield themselves against data loss by purchasing a subscription for Google One.
These developments can be seen as an attempt by Google to attract its users to the perks of 'Google One,' wherein storage can be increased anywhere from 200 GB (at Rs 210 per month) to 20 TB (at Rs 6,500 per month).
