Google to fix Android’s biggest sharing pain point with awaited AirDrop-like feature

Google confirms to expand its cross-platform sharing feature between Android and iOS devices. The tech giant says that its Quick Share interoperability feature will finally expand beyond Pixel models and will be available to more Android devices. Previously, the feature was exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold to share files securely within ecosystems.

Advertisement

To bring the sharing feature to other Android devices, Google has changed the Quick Share Extension into a full app (APK) that can be updated through the Play Store, according to the Android Authority report. As a result, AirDrop-style sharing became part of Quick Share, not just a Pixel-only feature, eventually bringing wider device support.

While the company has confirmed the expansion, it has yet to reveal the names of devices or partnered brands. However, the feature will certainly be made available in 2026. However, UK-based smartphone brand Nothing has also confirmed to bring a file-sharing feature to its mobile ecosystem.

Google assures that the cross-platform sharing capability in Quick Share is secure for file sharing. In addition to Google, an independent cybersecurity firm named NetSPI is tasked with safeguarding user data. Hence, Android’s file-sharing experience will finally get a boost, which has long lagged in comparison to Apple’s AirDrop when it comes to ease and reliability.

Advertisement

In addition, it will enable users to seamlessly interact with iOS, and it will also reduce friction for users who frequently switch between platforms or operate in mixed-device environments.

At present, Google has not revealed any rollout timeline, but it will likely be released this year as mentioned above.