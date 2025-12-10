Google to offer display repair for Pixel 9 Pro users experiencing screen issues

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL users are reportedly facing display flicker and vertical line on the screen issues. Now, Google has officially acknowledged the issues and has announced a repair program, which includes free display repair for users facing similar issues with their device. In addition to the display repair, Google has also announced a three-year extended warranty to Pixel 9 Pro Fold users.

Google has officially confirmed that certain units of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have display-related defects. The company highlighted that a few batch models may have been showing a vertical line running from the bottom to the top of the screen and screen flickering as well. Hence, these are the models that will be eligible for an extended repair program. Therefore, devices that have cracked displays or any other display damage will not qualify for the repair program.

The repair program has already commenced on December 8, 2025, and the users will have to go through Google walk-in centres, authorised partners, and online repair services to file for a display replacement. Google further highlighted that after the repair, the device will come with a 90-day warranty.

On the other hand, Google has announced an extended warranty for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. However, the company has not provided details on the exact problems or defects included within the warranty period. However, the company only said that some units may have “functional issues.” Hence, if the damage does not meet the program requirements, then users may have to pay for the repair fees as per the company's policies.