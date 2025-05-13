Google to offer funding and early access to AI tools through new startup fund

Google has announced a new initiative called the AI Futures Fund, aimed at supporting startups developing cutting-edge products using the company’s latest AI tools and research. The fund will offer direct investment opportunities, early access to Google DeepMind and Gemini models, and hands-on support from Google’s AI experts and go-to-market teams.

Unlike traditional accelerator programmes, the AI Futures Fund operates on a rolling basis, without set application windows or cohorts. Startups at various stages, from seed to late-stage, can be considered for funding and support. Selected startups will also receive Google Cloud credits to help scale their operations.

“We work closely with ambitious startups across all stages to quickly enable groundbreaking 0-to-1 products and features,” the fund’s mission reads. “Select startups get the opportunity to seek direct investment from Google to fuel growth and scale AI development.”

Google is using the fund to deepen its exposure to emerging AI companies and trends, particularly as venture capital tightens and IPO markets remain sluggish. Recent case studies include companies like meme-generation platform Viggle and the webtoon app Toonsutra, which have already benefited from Google’s support under this initiative.

This latest move builds on Google’s growing commitment to AI innovation. In recent months, the company has made several high-profile contributions to the field. Last year, it pledged $120 million through its Global AI Opportunity fund to expand access to AI education and training, and announced a $20 million generative AI accelerator for nonprofits via Google.org. Google also invested more than $1 billion in Anthropic, a leading generative AI startup, adding to previous investments totalling $2 billion and a significant cloud partnership.

The AI Futures Fund complements Google’s broader startup support efforts, including its Google for Startups Founders Funds, which recently began targeting AI-focused companies in the United States.

With Big Tech rivals like Microsoft and Amazon also doubling down on generative AI investments, Google’s latest fund is a strategic effort to stay at the forefront of AI development and nurture the next wave of transformative startups.