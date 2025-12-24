Google to resume green card applications in 2026, but eligibility rules apply

The Mountain View tech giant, Google, has assured employees to file more green card cases as per eligibility. The company has said that it will start the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process in Q1 of 2026, which is the first and mandatory step to secure a U.S. green card. According to a Business Insider report, Google’s December memo has highlighted that an outside lawyer will get in touch with the eligible employees to get started with the process for permanent residency in the US.

The report states tech companies often sponsor PERM so that employees working on a work visa or H-1 B status can get a green card, which gives them the liberty to live and work permanently in the US. However, Google will not file PERM applications for all employees, but only employees who meet specific requirements.

PERM eligibility for Google employees

According to Business Insider’s report, Google’s internal memos reviewed in December 2025 highlighted employee eligibility criteria for the PERM application process. In the memo, the company said that employees on H-1 B status or any work visa must hold at least a Moderate Impact (MI) rating or higher in annual performance reviews. In addition, employees with Level 3 roles or below are less likely to meet the eligibility threshold for sponsorship.

Google employees must be based in a Google office, and remote Googlers must agree to relocate to the office to become PERM eligible. In addition, specific roles must consist of a formal degree and prior work experience to meet standard Department of Labour requirements. Lastly, employees must remain in good standing with the company to be considered. This means they should not have any disciplinary actions or policy violations filed, and they must maintain a positive employment status.

It is also reported that Google has filed PERM for a small number of employees this year, and it is continuing to do so next year as well, as per the above-mentioned requirements.