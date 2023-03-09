Google Translate now lets you convert text from images on the web

Google Translate can now convert text from images on its web platform, using the same technology as the AR Translate tool for Google Lens. Upon visiting the Google Translate website, you will notice a row of tabs located near the top of the page. If you have used the tool previously, you might observe a new addition to the group of tabs, namely the Images tab.

The Images tab at the top of the Google Translate website allows users to upload a photo or screenshot from their computer, and in most cases, a seamless translation appears.

Users can copy the text, download the translated image, or clear it. The web interface lists 113 available source languages (which it can detect automatically) and 133 destination languages.

The technology is branded as "Lens translate" and uses the same generative adversarial networks (GAN) that power AR Translate for Google Lens. While Google Lens has been able to translate images on mobile for years, the latest version debuted last year, using the same tech as the company's Magic Eraser. The technology replaces the original text with the translation, rather than superimposing it on top.

This new feature will be beneficial for users who need to translate text from images, such as signs, menus, or documents. It could also help students and researchers who need to quickly translate text from books or papers.

Apart from translation, the tool provides a side-by-side comparison if you click the "show original" toggle. Moreover, you can download the translated image or copy the text as well.

Google Lens has been capable of this for some time on mobile devices, and now, users of web browsers can also benefit from this feature.

