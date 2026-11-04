Google trims headcount the soft way: Offering voluntary buyouts instead of layoffs

Google is offering voluntary exit packages to some employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland, as per a Reuters report. The cuts come amid the company's heavy investments and spending on artificial Intelligence (AI). As of now, it is unclear how many employees have opted for the latest buyout offers.



Google spokesperson said, "In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance. This past summer, ​in ​June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries ⁠to support our important work ahead." The move comes days after Microsoft announced voluntary exit for over 60,000 of its employees. Tech giants are subtly cutting jobs as a cost-cutting measure, and Google's latest statement shows the company is no exception, with its voluntary exit program now spanning several countries.

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Must read: Microsoft expects only a small fraction of its 60,000 eligible staff to accept a buyout offer



Google has been offering buyout packages to employees in certain divisions in the US and Britain since last year. The company claims that this gives opportunity to employees who feel they no longer fit with the company's changing priorities and work culture to leave voluntarily.