Google unveils Khan Academy integration and free SAT practice in Gemini AI

Students preparing for university entrance exams now have a powerful new ally in their corner. Google has announced a significant expansion of its AI assistant, Gemini, introducing full-length, no-cost practice exams for the SAT exam alongside a major new partnership with Khan Academy.

Launched at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) conference, these features are designed to make high-quality exam preparation and academic support accessible to everyone.

Google has partnered with renowned educational experts at The Princeton Review and Khan Academy to ensure that its AI tools are backed by rigorously vetted, verified and actually useful study material and content rather than generic datasets.

Khan Academy integration aligned with CBSE/NCERT

In a move to deepen its educational impact in India and world over, Google has integrated Khan Academy’s extensive library of practice exercises and instructional videos directly into Gemini.

This partnership means that when a student asks a complex question about biology, history, or calculus, Gemini can surface specific, trusted content from Khan Academy to explain the concept in a structured format.

Khan Academy course content for India is aligned to CBSE and NCERT curriculum, and students will be able access localised content from classes 1-12. The content will be available in 9 major languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and Bangla.

There is also the option to learn in 'Hinglish', which is popular amongst urban students.

Khan Academy is also testing a localised version of 'Khanmigo', an AI-powered personal tutor.

Furthermore, Gemini will now leverage Khan Academy’s famous mastery-based learning approach, ensuring that the AI does not just provide a quick answer to a homework problem but helps the student understand the underlying logic.

“School district leaders are telling us that one of the biggest challenges they face right now is helping middle and high school students who are behind academically, especially in reading and language arts. We're proud to partner with Google to provide AI tools designed to improve reading and writing, enabling teachers to spend more time directly supporting the students who need their help the most," said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy.

Interactive SAT practice with real-time support

Google has also added free SAT exam practice tests within Gemini; students simply need to type a prompt such as "I want to take a practice SAT test" into the Gemini app. This launches a dedicated interface that mimics a digital exam environment, covering the core sections of reading, writing, and mathematics.

To help students tailor their study, Gemini offers several customisable modes that address common exam anxieties.

A dedicated 'Timed Mode' includes a countdown timer to help students practice their pacing for the actual 2-hour and 14-minute exam.

For those who prefer a guided approach, the 'Instant Feedback' setting allows users to see correct answers and detailed explanations immediately after each question.

There is even a 'Hint System' that provides subtle nudges to guide students toward a solution without giving the answer away entirely, fostering genuine problem-solving skills.

According to Google, students turn to Gemini while studying almost daily, and they want to ensure learners are preparing with material that closely resembles what they will see on test day. While the service currently focuses on the SAT, Google has confirmed that more standardised tests and broader academic subjects will be added in the future, offering a powerful, zero-cost resource for students worldwide.