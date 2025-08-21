Google unveils Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL; see India pricing and features

Google has introduced the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, its latest smartphones powered by the new Tensor G5 chip and the Gemini Nano model. The company says this generation of devices is its most personalised and helpful yet, thanks to AI features built directly into the phones.

The Pixel 10 family features a refreshed design with a refined camera bar, Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging, and support for new magnetic accessories. Sustainability is also a focus, with Google using more recycled materials than in any previous Pixel. These devices will be the first to run Material 3 Expressive, a new interface that offers fluid animations, smooth interactions and customisable personalisation.

All three devices will receive seven years of Pixel Drops, as well as OS and security updates.

The Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Actua display with 3000 nits of brightness, making it easier to view in sunlight. It comes with improved audio and introduces a 5x telephoto lens, delivering fast autofocus and up to 20x zoom with Super Res Zoom.

At the heart of the new series is Tensor G5, Google’s most powerful custom silicon to date. Built in collaboration with DeepMind, it enables on-device generative AI experiences. Among these is Magic Cue, a feature that integrates across apps like Google Messages and Phone to provide relevant information in real time. For example, when calling an airline, it can automatically surface flight details from email and display them during the conversation.

Photography also gets a major boost with Camera Coach, an AI guide that suggests better framing and composition for beginners. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL further introduce Pro Res Zoom, offering up to 100x zoom powered by Tensor G5 and an advanced generative imaging model that refines details rather than simply cropping images.

Preorders for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are open starting at ₹79,999, ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,24,999 respectively. Buyers of the Pro models will also receive one year of Google AI Pro at no extra cost. All three phones will be available from August 28 via the Google Store and retail partners.