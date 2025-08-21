Google unveils Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a with ANC and Pixel Buds Pro 2 update; see India pricing

Google has announced its biggest wearable update yet with the launch of the Pixel Watch 4, alongside the introduction of Pixel Buds 2a and new features for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new devices are designed to enhance health tracking, productivity and entertainment, while maintaining tight integration with the wider Pixel ecosystem.

Pixel Watch 4: Redesigned for performance and health

The Pixel Watch 4 introduces a new domed Actua 360 display with a 10 percent larger active area and 16 percent smaller bezels, creating a nearly edgeless appearance. The screen also achieves a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which Google says makes it easier to view even in direct sunlight.

The device features stronger haptics, an upgraded speaker for richer audio, and introduces Gemini on the wrist for instant on-the-go assistance. It also retains its unique ability to detect a loss of pulse, positioning it as a health-first wearable.

Battery life has been improved, with the 41mm model offering 30 hours and the 45mm model delivering 40 hours. With Battery Saver, this extends to two days and three days respectively. A new Quick Charge Dock powers the watch to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 4 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable Platform, supported by a machine learning co-processor that is 25 percent faster while using half the power. The design uses aerospace-grade aluminium, Gorilla Glass protection, is water-resistant up to 50 metres and for the first time includes a replaceable battery and display.

Pricing remains unchanged from last year, with the 41mm model at ₹39,900 and the 45mm at ₹43,900.

Pixel Buds 2a: Active Noise Cancellation at a lower price

Google has expanded its audio lineup with Pixel Buds 2a, the first in the A-series to include Active Noise Cancellation. Powered by the Tensor A1 chip, they feature Silent Seal 1.5 for optimised ANC performance.

The buds are designed for comfort with a twist-to-adjust stabiliser, four eartip options and a lightweight build. They also carry an IP54 sweat and water resistance rating. Available in Iris and Hazel colours, the Buds 2a offer up to seven hours of listening with ANC enabled, extending to 20 hours with the charging case. Without ANC, listening time doubles compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds A-series.

Priced at ₹12,999, they also support hands-free Google Assistant access via Gemini.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: A fresh colour and upcoming features

The Pixel Buds Pro 2, launched last year with Tensor A1 and Gemini integration, are set to arrive in a new Moonstone colour to complement the Pixel 10 series. Google also confirmed that a software update with additional features for Buds Pro 2 is on the way.