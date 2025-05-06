Google wants children under 13 to start using Gemini AI: Report

Google is preparing to make its Gemini AI chatbot available to children under the age of 13 through parent-managed accounts, according to a report by The New York Times. The move, expected as early as next week, underscores the growing competition among tech giants to attract younger users to AI-powered platforms.

The report cites emails sent by Google to parents using its Family Link service, which allows families to manage their child’s use of digital services such as Gmail and YouTube. In the email, Google stated: "Your child will be able to access Gemini Apps soon," and noted that it would alert parents when their child uses the AI for the first time. Parents will have the option to manage or disable access at any time.

Gemini is designed to help children ask questions, get homework assistance, and engage in creative tasks such as storytelling. According to Google, the chatbot’s interactions with children will be protected by enhanced safeguards to filter out unsafe or inappropriate content. The company also clarified that any data generated through these child accounts will not be used to train its AI models.

The New York Times report highlighted the potential implications of exposing younger users to generative AI, which is capable of producing humanlike text and realistic images and videos. While such technology offers educational benefits, experts and advocacy groups have raised concerns about the risks, including misinformation, manipulation, and the creation of inappropriate or fabricated content.

UNICEF and other children’s advocacy groups have warned that AI tools can confuse or mislead young children who may struggle to distinguish between machine-generated content and human interaction. Google acknowledged this risk in its communication with families, stating that "Gemini can make mistakes" and encouraging parents to help their children think critically and fact-check responses. Parents were also reminded to instruct children not to input personal or sensitive information into the chatbot.

Despite content filters, Google admitted that children "may encounter content you don’t want them to see." The company recommended that parents remain engaged with their children’s AI use and provide guidance on how to navigate digital tools responsibly.

This initiative follows earlier attempts by tech companies to build child-friendly platforms. Google’s YouTube Kids app launched in 2015, while Meta abandoned plans for Instagram Kids in 2021 after facing backlash from regulators and child safety advocates. Tech companies, including Google, have also faced legal scrutiny and paid multimillion-dollar fines for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which mandates parental consent before collecting data from users under 13.

With Gemini’s rollout for children, Google appears to be pushing forward carefully, balancing innovation with parental controls and safety measures, even as broader questions about AI and childhood development continue to grow.